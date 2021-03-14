Diabetes Quick Fix: Almond-Maple Chicken with Hot Pepper Succotash

A maple syrup glaze and sliced almonds give extra flavor and crunch to chicken breasts. Hot pepper jelly adds zing to sautéed corn and lima beans. It’s made in minutes in the microwave.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 bottle maple syrup, 1 small package sliced almonds, 1 jar hot pepper jelly, 1 package frozen corn kernels and 1 package frozen lima beans. Staples: canola oil, vegetable oil spray, salt and black peppercorns.
Almond-Maple Chicken
- 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- Vegetable oil spray
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons sliced almonds (see note)
Note: Walnuts, pistachios or pecans can be substituted for sliced almonds.
Remove visible fat from chicken. Mix maple syrup and canola oil together.
Heat a nonstick skillet, just big enough to hold chicken in one layer, over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray and add chicken, cover with a lid. Sauté 5 minutes. Turn and sauté, covered, 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees.
Remove skillet from heat and pour maple syrup mixture over chicken. Turn chicken over in the sauce and divide between two dinner plates. Pour remaining sauce over chicken. Sprinkle almonds on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 470 calories, 25 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 14 g monounsaturated fat, 125 mg cholesterol, 43 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 15 g sugars, 85 mg sodium, 780 mg potassium, 470 mg phosphorus
Exchanges/Food Choices: 1 other carbohydrate, 6 lean protein, 3 fat
Hot Pepper Succotash
- 2 tablespoons hot pepper jelly (see note)
- 3/4 cup frozen corn kernels
- 3/4 cup frozen lima beans
Note: Any type of hot pepper jelly can be used.
Place all ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with a plate or plastic wrap. Microwave on high 2 minutes. Toss well.
Stovetop method: Place hot pepper jelly, corn and lima beans in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté 3 minutes. The vegetables only need to be warmed through.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 180 calories, 0.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 6 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 5 g dietary fiber, 13 g sugars, 40 mg sodium, 400 mg potassium, 100 mg phosphorus
Exchanges/food choices: 2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate
Recipe from: “Quick and Easy Chicken,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently of “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.