Diabetes Quick Fix: Beef Stroganoff with Egg Noodles

Stroganoff is an old Russian classic. The mixture of mushrooms, tomato paste and mustard gives the stroganoff sauce a tangy blend of flavors and a creamy texture.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1/2 pound beef tenderloin, 1 package flat egg noodles. 1 can tomato paste no salt added (see note), 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 container nonfat sour cream, 1/2 pound sliced button mushrooms, 1 package diced fresh onions and 1 bunch parsley. Staples: olive oil, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth (see note) and black peppercorns.
Beef Stroganoff
- 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
- 1/2 pound beef tenderloin, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup diced fresh onion
- 1/2 pound sliced button mushrooms (about 3 cups)
- 1-1/2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth (see note)
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste (no salt added) (see note)
- 1/4 pound flat egg noodles
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoons nonfat sour cream
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Note: Look for fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium. Look for tomato paste (no-salt-added), containing per tablespoon: 13 calories, 9 mg sodium
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. (Use a skillet that is just big enough to hold the meat in one layer. The sauce will boil away in a larger skillet.) Brown beef on all sides, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Add onion and mushrooms to the skillet. Sauté 2 minutes. Add broth, water, tomato paste, mustard and noodles. Mix thoroughly. Bring to a boil, lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and simmer 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low and return beef to the skillet. Simmer 2-3 minutes. Taste. You may need to add a little more mustard. There should be a delicate blend of flavors.
Stir in sour cream and add black pepper to taste. Mix thoroughly. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle with parsley.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 505 calories, 113 calories from fat, 12.5 g fat, 3.4 g saturated fat, 5.2 g monounsaturated fat, 118 mg cholesterol, 43.2 g protein, 59.6 g carbohydrates, 5.8 g dietary fiber, 9.0 g sugars, 593 mg sodium, 1,404 mg potassium, 650 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 3 starch, 2 vegetable, 4-1/2 lean protein
Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.