Diabetes Quick Fix: Beef Stroganoff with Egg Noodles

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. (Use a skillet that is just big enough to hold the meat in one layer. The sauce will boil away in a larger skillet.) Brown beef on all sides, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Add onion and mushrooms to the skillet. Sauté 2 minutes. Add broth, water, tomato paste, mustard and noodles. Mix thoroughly. Bring to a boil, lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and simmer 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low and return beef to the skillet. Simmer 2-3 minutes. Taste. You may need to add a little more mustard. There should be a delicate blend of flavors.

Stir in sour cream and add black pepper to taste. Mix thoroughly. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle with parsley.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 505 calories, 113 calories from fat, 12.5 g fat, 3.4 g saturated fat, 5.2 g monounsaturated fat, 118 mg cholesterol, 43.2 g protein, 59.6 g carbohydrates, 5.8 g dietary fiber, 9.0 g sugars, 593 mg sodium, 1,404 mg potassium, 650 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 3 starch, 2 vegetable, 4-1/2 lean protein