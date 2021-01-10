Diabetes Quick Fix: Black Bean Soup with Shrimp

Note: Look for canned low-sodium diced tomatoes containing per cup: 41 calories, 9.6 g carbohydrate, 24 mg sodium.

Heat oil a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and sauté 2 minutes, turning after one minute, or until they turn pink. Remove to a plate.

Add the onion and sauté 1 minute. Add the garlic, black beans, tomatoes, chicken broth, and water. Bring to a boil and cook 10 minutes. Add cumin, salt and black pepper to taste.

Return shrimp to saucepan for a few seconds to warm through. Add hot pepper sauce or place on the table for each person to add.

Serve in large soup bowls and sprinkle cilantro on top (optional).

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 530 calories, 100 calories from fat, 11.2 g total fat, 1.8 g saturated fat, 5.6 g monounsaturated fat, 258 mg cholesterol, 566 mg sodium, 55.5 g carbohydrate, 17.5 g dietary fiber, 5.4 g sugars, 53.4 g protein

Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook ,or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

