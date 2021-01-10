Diabetes Quick Fix: Black Bean Soup with Shrimp

Hearty black bean soup becomes a welcoming meal with the addition of shrimp. Best of all, it takes only 20 minutes start to finish.
This is the type of meal you can make without a trip to the supermarket. Keep canned beans (any type can be used), frozen shrimp, canned tomatoes and chicken broth on hand.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound peeled shrimp, 1 can black beans, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 can low-sodium diced tomatoes (see note), 1 container fresh diced onion, 1 bunch cilantro (optional). Staples: olive oil, minced garlic, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, hot pepper sauce, salt , black peppercorns.
Black Bean Soup With Shrimp
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3/4 pound peeled shrimp
- 1 cup fresh diced onion
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 cups rinsed and drained canned black beans
- 1 cup drained, low-sodium canned diced tomatoes (see note)
- 1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup water
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Several drops hot pepper sauce
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (optional)
Note: Look for canned low-sodium diced tomatoes containing per cup: 41 calories, 9.6 g carbohydrate, 24 mg sodium.
Heat oil a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and sauté 2 minutes, turning after one minute, or until they turn pink. Remove to a plate.
Add the onion and sauté 1 minute. Add the garlic, black beans, tomatoes, chicken broth, and water. Bring to a boil and cook 10 minutes. Add cumin, salt and black pepper to taste.
Return shrimp to saucepan for a few seconds to warm through. Add hot pepper sauce or place on the table for each person to add.
Serve in large soup bowls and sprinkle cilantro on top (optional).
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 530 calories, 100 calories from fat, 11.2 g total fat, 1.8 g saturated fat, 5.6 g monounsaturated fat, 258 mg cholesterol, 566 mg sodium, 55.5 g carbohydrate, 17.5 g dietary fiber, 5.4 g sugars, 53.4 g protein
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook ,or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.