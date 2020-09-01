Diabetes Quick Fix: Buffalo Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes are a great family pleaser, made from ground meat, onions, green bell pepper, tomato sauce, capers and raisins. The success of the dish is the blending of sweet and savory flavors.
Ground buffalo is used in the recipe. It is also sold as ground bison and can be found in most supermarkets.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound ground buffalo meat, 1 package frozen, chopped onion, 1 package frozen, chopped green bell pepper, 1 bottle reduced-sodium, no-sugar-added pasta sauce (see note), 1 small bottle reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce (see note), 1 bottle distilled white vinegar, 1 small container green pitted olives (3 olives needed) and 2 whole wheat rolls (about 1-1/2 ounces each). Staples: canola oil, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
Buffalo Sloppy Joes
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- 1 cup frozen, chopped onion (see note)
- 2 cups frozen, chopped green bell pepper (see note)
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 cups reduced-sodium, no-sugar-added pasta sauce (see note)
- 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce (see note)
- 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
- 3/4 pound ground buffalo meat (grass-fed ground beef can be used instead of ground buffalo)
- 3 green pitted olives, cut in half
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 whole wheat rolls (about 1-1/2-ounces each)
Note: Fresh diced onion and green pepper from the produce section of the supermarket can be used instead of frozen. Cook them a minute longer. When shopping, look for reduced-sodium, no-sugar-added pasta sauce, containing per cup: 131 calories, 3.8 g fat, 0.4 g saturated fat, 77 mg sodium; and reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce, containing per tablespoon: 15 calories, 135 mg sodium.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the onion, green pepper, garlic and pasta sauce. Cook until the sauce starts to bubble, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the Worcestershire sauce, vinegar and buffalo meat. Reduce heat to medium and cook gently, breaking up buffalo with the edge of a spoon, until the meat is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Stir in olives. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide bread between two dinner plates and spoon meat mixture on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 510 calories, 110 calories from fat, 12 g fat, 2.3 g saturated fat, 4.4 g monounsaturated fat, 115 mg cholesterol, 45 g protein, 55 g carbohydrates, 11 g dietary fiber, 25 g sugars, 550 mg sodium, 1885 mg potassium, 560 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 3 starch, 2 vegetable, 5 lean protein
Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!