Diabetes Quick Fix: Buffalo Sloppy Joes

Note: Fresh diced onion and green pepper from the produce section of the supermarket can be used instead of frozen. Cook them a minute longer. When shopping, look for reduced-sodium, no-sugar-added pasta sauce, containing per cup: 131 calories, 3.8 g fat, 0.4 g saturated fat, 77 mg sodium; and reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce, containing per tablespoon: 15 calories, 135 mg sodium.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the onion, green pepper, garlic and pasta sauce. Cook until the sauce starts to bubble, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the Worcestershire sauce, vinegar and buffalo meat. Reduce heat to medium and cook gently, breaking up buffalo with the edge of a spoon, until the meat is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Stir in olives. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide bread between two dinner plates and spoon meat mixture on top.