Diabetes Quick Fix: Cajun Bronzed Mahi-Mahi with Rice and Spinach Pilaf

This bronzed mahi-mahi is an alternative to blacked fish. It can cook indoors without smoke and this method of cooking keeps the fish moist.

The secret is to keep the skillet at the right temperature. The fish should take 7 to 8 minutes to cook. If it takes much longer, the skillet is not hot enough.

Using the Cajun spice mixture given in the recipe cuts down on the amount of salt found in prepared Cajun spice seasoning mix.

A pilaf is a rice dish that originated in the Middle East. The rice is first sauteed in a skillet, and then the liquid is added.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound mahi-mahi fillet, 1 small bottle cayenne pepper, 1 bottle garlic powder, 1 bottle dried oregano,1 bottle dried thyme, 1 package long-grain white rice, 1 small bottle/can low-salt tomato juice (see note), 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat spinach. Staples: olive oil.

Cajun-Bronzed Mahi-Mahi