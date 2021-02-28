Diabetes Quick Fix: Chicken and Walnuts in Lettuce Puffs with Chinese Rice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place rice in a medium-size sauce pan. Add water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat.

Stir, lower heat to medium, cover and continue to boil, about 10 minutes. Remove cover and stir to make sure no rice sticks to the bottom of the pan. If rice is still very moist, simmer uncovered until only a few drops of moisture remain.

Add scallions, oil and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and let mature 5 minutes. Loosen grains before serving.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 197 calories, 24 calories from fat, 2.6 g total fat, 0.4 g saturated fat, 1 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 6 mg sodium, 38.8 g carbohydrate, 1.3 g dietary fiber, 0.6 g sugars, 3.8 g protein

Exchanges: 2-1/2 starch

Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

