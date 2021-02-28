Diabetes Quick Fix: Chicken and Walnuts in Lettuce Puffs with Chinese Rice

Stir-fried chicken, walnuts and vegetables in lettuce puffs is one of my favorite dishes. Crisp, cool lettuce topped with warm chicken and vegetables combine to create a taste and texture sensation.
This is a 20-minute meal. As with most Chinese recipes, there are several ingredients to be prepared, but the actual cooking time is only about 4 to 5 minutes.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 2 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 bottle oyster sauce (see note), 1 small container unsalted walnuts, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 can sliced canned water chestnuts, 1 package long-grain white rice, 1 package shiitake mushrooms, 1 small head iceberg lettuce. Staples: minced garlic, salt, black peppercorns
Chicken and Walnuts in Lettuce Puffs
- 1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1-1/2-tablespoons oyster sauce (see note)
- 3 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use (see note)
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 cup shiitake mushrooms, diced
- 1/2 cup drained sliced canned water chestnuts (2-1/2 ounces)
- 1/4 cup unsalted walnut pieces
- 8 small iceberg lettuce cups, (Inner leaves from lettuce that curve into a cup)
Note: Use toasted sesame oil if available in your market. It gives a smoky flavor. Look for oyster sauce containing per tablespoon: 9 calories, 492 mg sodium.
Place chicken in a bowl with oyster sauce and let stand 5 minutes. Heat wok over high heat. Add 1 teaspoon sesame oil. Add chicken and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add garlic, mushrooms and water chestnuts. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Add remaining 2 teaspoons sesame oil. Cook to heat through a few seconds. Add walnuts and toss to coat. Remove from heat.
To serve: Divide 4 lettuce cups between 2 dinner plates. Spoon some of chicken mixture into each lettuce cup, wrap and eat.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 370 calories, 179 calories from fat, 19.9 g total fat, 2.6 g saturated fat, 5 g monounsaturated fat, 72 mg cholesterol, 513 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 3.31 g dietary fiber, 1.5 g sugars, 29.4 g protein
Exchanges: 1-1/2 carbohydrate, 4 lean meat, 2 fats
Chinese Rice
- 1/2 cup long-grain white rice
- 3/4 cup water
- 3 scallions, sliced (1/2 cup)
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place rice in a medium-size sauce pan. Add water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat.
Stir, lower heat to medium, cover and continue to boil, about 10 minutes. Remove cover and stir to make sure no rice sticks to the bottom of the pan. If rice is still very moist, simmer uncovered until only a few drops of moisture remain.
Add scallions, oil and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and let mature 5 minutes. Loosen grains before serving.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 197 calories, 24 calories from fat, 2.6 g total fat, 0.4 g saturated fat, 1 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 6 mg sodium, 38.8 g carbohydrate, 1.3 g dietary fiber, 0.6 g sugars, 3.8 g protein
Exchanges: 2-1/2 starch
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.