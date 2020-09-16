Diabetes Quick Fix: Curry-Kissed Scallops with Carrots and Rice

Sweet scallops touched by a dusting of curry are the center piece for this light and quick meal. There’s no chopping or slicing.
The curry powder sold in supermarkets is a blend of about 15 herbs, spices and seeds. This type of powder loses its flavor quickly. If you have curry powder that is more than six months old, buy a new one. It will add more flavors to the dish.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound sea scallops, 1 small carton fat-free half and half, 1 jar curry powder, 1 small bottle apricot jam, 1 10-minute box brown rice, 1 small bunch scallions, 1 bag shredded carrots. Staples: olive oil, salt, black peppercorns.
Curry Kissed Scallops
- 3/4 pound sea scallops (see note)
- 2 teaspoons curry powder
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 tablespoons apricot jam
- 6 tablespoons fat-free half and half
- 2 tablespoons scallions
Rinse, drain and pat scallops dry with a paper towel. Toss the scallops in the curry powder, making sure all sides are coated. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over high heat. Add scallops to pan and sauté 1 minute, turn and sauté 2 minutes. Make sure skillet is hot enough to sear scallops.
Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove scallops to a bowl. Add water and apricot jam to the skillet and simmer 30 seconds stirring to melt jam. Add half and half and simmer 1 minute or until sauce thickens. Spoon sauce over scallops. Sprinkle scallions on top.
Note: If using smaller bay scallops, sauté 2 minutes tossing the scallops to cook all sides.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 292 calories, 81 calories from fat, 9 g total fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 5.3 g monounsaturated fat, 56 mg cholesterol, 348 mg sodium, 22.3 g carbohydrate, 1 g dietary fiber, 11 g sugars, 30.2 g protein
Exchanges: 1-1/2 carbohydrate, 4 lean meat, 1/2 fat
Carrots and Rice
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup 10-minute brown rice (to yield 1-1/2 cups cooked rice)
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Add rice and carrots. Return to a boil, lower heat to medium, cover and cook 5 minutes. Remove from heat, stir, cover, and let rest 5 minutes. Add oil and salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 221 calories, 75 calories from fat, 8.3 g total fat, 1.2g saturated fat, 5.4 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 29 mg sodium, 36.6 g carbohydrate, 2.8 g dietary fiber, 1.3 g sugars, 3.3 g protein
Exchanges: 2 starches, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
