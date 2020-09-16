Diabetes Quick Fix: Curry-Kissed Scallops with Carrots and Rice

Sweet scallops touched by a dusting of curry are the center piece for this light and quick meal. There’s no chopping or slicing.

The curry powder sold in supermarkets is a blend of about 15 herbs, spices and seeds. This type of powder loses its flavor quickly. If you have curry powder that is more than six months old, buy a new one. It will add more flavors to the dish.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound sea scallops, 1 small carton fat-free half and half, 1 jar curry powder, 1 small bottle apricot jam, 1 10-minute box brown rice, 1 small bunch scallions, 1 bag shredded carrots. Staples: olive oil, salt, black peppercorns.

Curry Kissed Scallops

3/4 pound sea scallops (see note)

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons apricot jam

6 tablespoons fat-free half and half

2 tablespoons scallions