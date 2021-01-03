Diabetes Quick Fix: Garlic Steak and Rice

Mix the garlic and rosemary together and press into both sides of the tenderloin steaks. Heat oil in a medium-size, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steak and sauté 3 minutes. Turn and sauté 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 125 degrees for rare, 145 degrees for medium-rare.

Remove to a cutting board and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. (Some of the rosemary and garlic crust will remain in the skillet after the steak is sautéed. Mix this into the rice and vegetables.)

Add the onion, red bell pepper, brown rice, broth and vermouth. Stir to scrape up the brown bits in the bottom of the skillet. Bring to a simmer and cook, uncovered, 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide the rice and vegetables between two dinner plates, slice the steak and serve on top.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 500 calories, 130 calories from fat, 14 g fat, 2.9 g saturated fat, 6.7 g monounsaturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 31 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 4 g dietary fiber, 11 g sugars, 430 mg sodium, 745 mg potassium, 395 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 2 starch, 2 vegetable, 4 lean protein, 1 fat, 1/2 alcohol