Little corn tortillas (sopes) filled with a spicy black bean spread, chicken, lettuce and cheese are a traditional Mexican dish.
Although sopes are usually served as appetizers, they can be made into a quick and easy supper. Here’s an adapted version of this Mexican favorite.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, 1 small package shredded reduced-fat Mexican-style cheese (see note), 1 jar spicy black bean dip (see note), 1 small package 6-inch corn tortillas, 1 small jar tomato salsa (see note), 1 bag washed ready-to-eat lettuce. Staples: olive oil spray, canola oil, salt, black peppercorns.
Mexican Sopes (Layered Open Tortilla Sandwich)
- Olive oil spray
- 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1/2-inch strips
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3/4 cup spicy black bean dip (see note)
- 6 6-inch corn tortillas
- 1 cup bag washed, ready-to-eat shredded lettuce
- 1/4 cup shredded, reduced-fat Mexican-style cheese (see note)
- 1/2 cup tomato salsa (see note)
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add chicken and sauté 3 to 4 minutes or until chicken strips are cooked. Remove to a plate and add salt and pepper to taste.
Heat the same skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the tortillas and warm for 30 seconds. (If 6 tortillas don’t fit into your skillet, cook them in batches or use 2 skillets.) Turn them over and spread with the black bean dip.
Layer lettuce, cheese and chicken over each one. Remove to dinner plates. Spoon salsa on top or serve on the side.
Makes 2 servings.
Notes: Look for black bean dip containing per tablespoon: 15 calories, 0 fat, 2.5 g carbohydrate, 55 mg sodium. If black bean dip is not available, use nonfat refried beans.
Look for salsa containing per 2 tablespoons: 10 calories, 2 g carbohydrate, 65 mg sodium such as Newman’s Own All-Natural Bandito Salsa. Any type of salsa can be used. Choose the heat of the salsa according to your preference.
Look for reduced-fat Mexican-style cheese containing per ounce (1/4 cup): 80 calories, 5.5 g fat, 3.3 g saturated fat, 220 mg sodium.
Nutrition information per serving: 562 calories, 122 calories from fat, 13.5 g total fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 5.6 g monounsaturated fat, 117 mg cholesterol, 785 mg sodium, 57.8 g carbohydrate, 11.7 g dietary fiber, 4.5 g sugars, 51.4 g protein
Exchanges: 3 starch, 1 vegetable, 6 lean meat, 1 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from
Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the
American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
