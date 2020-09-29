 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diabetes Quick Fix: Nutty Quinoa Pilaf
0 comments

Diabetes Quick Fix: Nutty Quinoa Pilaf

{{featured_button_text}}
DQF One pot dishes

Quinoa, an ancient grain packed with protein, is the base for this vegetable pilaf.

Chopped almonds add a nutty flavor and crunchy texture.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 bottle ground coriander, 1 bottle ground cayenne pepper, 1 can low-sodium diced tomatoes (see note), 1 package frozen peas, 1 container low-sodium vegetable broth (see note), 1 package quinoa, 1 package unsalted almonds, 1 bunch celery and 1 green bell pepper. Staples: olive oil, carrots, minced garlic, onion, salt and black peppercorns.

Nutty Quinoa Pilaf

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup sliced onion
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 cup sliced celery
  • 1/2 cup sliced carrots
  • 1 cup sliced green bell pepper
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup drained, low-sodium, no-sugar-added diced tomatoes (see note)
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas
  • 1/2 cup quinoa
  • 1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth (see note)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped, unsalted almonds

Note: Look for canned low-sodium, no-sugar-added diced tomatoes, containing per cup: 41 calories, .3 g fat, .04 g saturated fat, 24 mg sodium. And low-sodium vegetable broth, containing per cup: 20 calories,0 g fat, 240 mg sodium

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté 1 minute. Add garlic, celery, carrots and green bell pepper. Sauté 2 minutes. Add cumin, coriander and cayenne pepper. Sauté 1 minute.

Add the diced tomatoes, peas, quinoa and vegetable broth. Stir to combine ingredients. Lower heat to medium, cover and simmer 15 minutes. Add 1/2 cup water if skillet becomes dry. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates, sprinkle chopped almonds on top and serve.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 540 calories, 250 calories from fat, 28 g fat, 2.8 g saturated fat, 17.3 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 19 g protein, 60 g carbohydrates, 14 g dietary fiber, 14 g sugars,480 mg sodium, 1320 mg potassium, 480 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 2 starch, 4-1/2 vegetable, 1 lean protein, 5 fat

Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Quick Fix: Check out this snappy Greek-style snapper
Food

Quick Fix: Check out this snappy Greek-style snapper

Sweet, fresh snapper needs very little cooking — only about eight minutes under the broiler. Tangy pimentos and capers enhance the natural flavor of the fish, and a simple Greek-style salad with warm whole-meal baguette complete the meal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts