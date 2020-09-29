Diabetes Quick Fix: Nutty Quinoa Pilaf

Quinoa, an ancient grain packed with protein, is the base for this vegetable pilaf.
Chopped almonds add a nutty flavor and crunchy texture.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 bottle ground coriander, 1 bottle ground cayenne pepper, 1 can low-sodium diced tomatoes (see note), 1 package frozen peas, 1 container low-sodium vegetable broth (see note), 1 package quinoa, 1 package unsalted almonds, 1 bunch celery and 1 green bell pepper. Staples: olive oil, carrots, minced garlic, onion, salt and black peppercorns.
Nutty Quinoa Pilaf
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup sliced onion
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 cup sliced celery
- 1/2 cup sliced carrots
- 1 cup sliced green bell pepper
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- 1 cup drained, low-sodium, no-sugar-added diced tomatoes (see note)
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 1/2 cup quinoa
- 1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth (see note)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup coarsely chopped, unsalted almonds
Note: Look for canned low-sodium, no-sugar-added diced tomatoes, containing per cup: 41 calories, .3 g fat, .04 g saturated fat, 24 mg sodium. And low-sodium vegetable broth, containing per cup: 20 calories,0 g fat, 240 mg sodium
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté 1 minute. Add garlic, celery, carrots and green bell pepper. Sauté 2 minutes. Add cumin, coriander and cayenne pepper. Sauté 1 minute.
Add the diced tomatoes, peas, quinoa and vegetable broth. Stir to combine ingredients. Lower heat to medium, cover and simmer 15 minutes. Add 1/2 cup water if skillet becomes dry. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates, sprinkle chopped almonds on top and serve.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 540 calories, 250 calories from fat, 28 g fat, 2.8 g saturated fat, 17.3 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 19 g protein, 60 g carbohydrates, 14 g dietary fiber, 14 g sugars,480 mg sodium, 1320 mg potassium, 480 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 2 starch, 4-1/2 vegetable, 1 lean protein, 5 fat
Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
