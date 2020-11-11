 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diabetes Quick Fix: Sherry Chicken and Green Bean Pimento Rice
0 comments

Diabetes Quick Fix: Sherry Chicken and Green Bean Pimento Rice

{{featured_button_text}}
Fast_Flavorful

Sherry, red peppers and garlic are typical Spanish ingredients. Added to chicken and rice, they make this a tasty, quick Spanish dinner.

Look for skinless chicken thighs with the bone in. They have a lot of flavor and the bone will add flavor to your sauce.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 pound skinless chicken thighs with the bone, 1 bottle medium or dry sherry, 1 jar sliced pimento, 1/2 pound trimmed green beans. Staples: olive oil spray, olive oil, minced garlic, long-grain white rice, salt, black peppercorns.

Sherry Chicken

  • Olive oil spray
  • 1 pound skinless chicken thighs with the bone (yields 10 ounces meat) (see note)
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 3/4 cup medium or dry sherry
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Note: Boneless, skinless chicken breasts can be used. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray and add chicken. Brown 2 minutes, turn, add garlic and brown second side 2 minutes. Lower heat to medium and add sherry. Cover with a lid and simmer 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Remove chicken and raise heat to high. Reduce sauce by half, about 2 minutes.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 277 calories, 62 calories from fat, 6.9 g total fat, 1.6 g saturated fat, 2.7 g monounsaturated fat, 115 mg cholesterol, 129 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 0.2 g dietary fiber, 0.1 g sugars, 29 g protein

Exchanges: 1/2 carbohydrate, 4 lean meat, 1/2 alcohol

Green Bean Pimento Rice

  • 1/2 cup long-grain white rice
  • 2 cups trimmed green beans (1/2 pound) (see note)
  • 1/2 cup sliced pimento, drained
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Note: Any type of green vegetable such as broccoli or zucchini can be used instead of green beans.

Bring a large saucepan filled with 3 to 4 quarts water to a boil over high heat. Add rice. Boil rapidly 8 minutes. Add green beans and continue to boil 2 minutes. Drain, leaving a few tablespoons cooking water in the saucepan. Return rice to saucepan and add pimento, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 254 calories, 46 calories from fat, 5.1 g total fat, 0.8 g saturated fat, 3.4 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 16 mg sodium, 47.3 g carbohydrate, 5.2 g dietary fiber, 2.9 g sugars, 5.8 g protein

Exchanges: 2-1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat

Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 300 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook ,or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts