Diabetes Quick Fix: Sherry Chicken and Green Bean Pimento Rice

Sherry, red peppers and garlic are typical Spanish ingredients. Added to chicken and rice, they make this a tasty, quick Spanish dinner.
Look for skinless chicken thighs with the bone in. They have a lot of flavor and the bone will add flavor to your sauce.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 pound skinless chicken thighs with the bone, 1 bottle medium or dry sherry, 1 jar sliced pimento, 1/2 pound trimmed green beans. Staples: olive oil spray, olive oil, minced garlic, long-grain white rice, salt, black peppercorns.
Sherry Chicken
- Olive oil spray
- 1 pound skinless chicken thighs with the bone (yields 10 ounces meat) (see note)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 3/4 cup medium or dry sherry
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Boneless, skinless chicken breasts can be used. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray and add chicken. Brown 2 minutes, turn, add garlic and brown second side 2 minutes. Lower heat to medium and add sherry. Cover with a lid and simmer 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Remove chicken and raise heat to high. Reduce sauce by half, about 2 minutes.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 277 calories, 62 calories from fat, 6.9 g total fat, 1.6 g saturated fat, 2.7 g monounsaturated fat, 115 mg cholesterol, 129 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 0.2 g dietary fiber, 0.1 g sugars, 29 g protein
Exchanges: 1/2 carbohydrate, 4 lean meat, 1/2 alcohol
Green Bean Pimento Rice
- 1/2 cup long-grain white rice
- 2 cups trimmed green beans (1/2 pound) (see note)
- 1/2 cup sliced pimento, drained
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Any type of green vegetable such as broccoli or zucchini can be used instead of green beans.
Bring a large saucepan filled with 3 to 4 quarts water to a boil over high heat. Add rice. Boil rapidly 8 minutes. Add green beans and continue to boil 2 minutes. Drain, leaving a few tablespoons cooking water in the saucepan. Return rice to saucepan and add pimento, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 254 calories, 46 calories from fat, 5.1 g total fat, 0.8 g saturated fat, 3.4 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 16 mg sodium, 47.3 g carbohydrate, 5.2 g dietary fiber, 2.9 g sugars, 5.8 g protein
Exchanges: 2-1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 300 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook ,or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
