Diabetes Quick Fix: Sherry Chicken and Green Bean Pimento Rice

Sherry, red peppers and garlic are typical Spanish ingredients. Added to chicken and rice, they make this a tasty, quick Spanish dinner.

Look for skinless chicken thighs with the bone in. They have a lot of flavor and the bone will add flavor to your sauce.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 pound skinless chicken thighs with the bone, 1 bottle medium or dry sherry, 1 jar sliced pimento, 1/2 pound trimmed green beans. Staples: olive oil spray, olive oil, minced garlic, long-grain white rice, salt, black peppercorns.

Sherry Chicken

Olive oil spray

1 pound skinless chicken thighs with the bone (yields 10 ounces meat) (see note)

2 teaspoons minced garlic

3/4 cup medium or dry sherry

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Note: Boneless, skinless chicken breasts can be used. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees.