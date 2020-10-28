Diabetes Quick Fix: Southwestern Beef and Rice

Cook rice in microwave according to package instructions and measure 1 1/2 cups. Divide between two dinner plates.

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook 2 to 3 minutes, or until browned, breaking up meat to a crumbled texture. Stir in water and taco seasoning. Add corn, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers. Mix well. Cook 2 minutes. Add salt to taste. Spoon over the rice, sprinkle with cilantro and top with tortilla chips.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 460 calories, 110 calories from fat, 12 g fat, 3.3 g saturated fat, 6.1 g monounsaturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 31 g protein, 55 g carbohydrates, 6 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugars, 590 mg sodium, 905 mg potassium, 420 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 3 starch, 1-1/2 vegetable, 5 lean protein

Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

