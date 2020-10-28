Diabetes Quick Fix: Southwestern Beef and Rice

Taco-flavored meat topped with crisp tortilla chips has the earthy flavors of Southwestern cuisine. This dinner takes about 10 minutes to make.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 package microwave brown rice, 1/2 pound lean ground beef (95% fat free) (see note), 1 packet low-sodium taco seasoning (see note), 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1 can low-sodium diced tomatoes (see note), 1 package tortilla chips, 2 jalapeño peppers and 1 bunch cilantro. Staples: canola oil and salt.
Southwestern Beef and Rice
- 1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1-1/2 cups cooked rice)
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1/2 pound lean ground beef (95% fat free) (see note)
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium taco seasoning (see note)
- 1/2 cup frozen corn kernels
- 1 cup drained canned low-sodium diced tomatoes (see note)
- 4 tablespoons seeded, chopped jalapeño pepper
- Salt
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 1 ounce tortilla chips (about 3/4 cup)
Note: Look for low or reduced-sodium taco seasoning in the ethnic section of the supermarket. Choose lean ground beef (95% fat-free), containing per ounce: 39 calories, 1.4 g fat, 0.6 g saturated fat, 19 mg sodium. Look for canned low-sodium, no-sugar-added diced tomatoes, containing per cup: 41 calories, .3 g fat, .04 g saturated fat, 24 mg sodium
Cook rice in microwave according to package instructions and measure 1 1/2 cups. Divide between two dinner plates.
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook 2 to 3 minutes, or until browned, breaking up meat to a crumbled texture. Stir in water and taco seasoning. Add corn, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers. Mix well. Cook 2 minutes. Add salt to taste. Spoon over the rice, sprinkle with cilantro and top with tortilla chips.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 460 calories, 110 calories from fat, 12 g fat, 3.3 g saturated fat, 6.1 g monounsaturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 31 g protein, 55 g carbohydrates, 6 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugars, 590 mg sodium, 905 mg potassium, 420 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 3 starch, 1-1/2 vegetable, 5 lean protein
Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
