Diabetes Quick Fix: Turkey Normandy with Sweet Potatoes

Here is a quick and easy turkey dinner perfect for this time of year.
Normandy is known for its apples, cheese and cream products — a great combination for this pan sauteed turkey tenderloin.
Leeks need to be cleaned of the sand that might hide between the leaves. The best way to do this is to cut the leeks in half lengthwise and let water run down between the leaves.
Canned sweet potatoes finish the meal. Be sure to rinse and drain them well.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound turkey tenderloin, 1 carton half and half, 1 small bottle apple juice, 1 can sweet potatoes, 1 container fresh diced onion, 1 bag sliced apples, 1 leek Staples: olive oil spray, cornstarch, salt, black peppercorns
Turkey Normandy
- Olive oil spray
- 3/4 pound turkey tenderloin (see note)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup fresh diced onion
- 1 cup leek washed and sliced (1 leek)
- 1 cup fresh apple slices
- 3/4 cup apple juice
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 3 tablespoons half and half
Note: Boneless, skinless chicken can be used instead of turkey tenderloin.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray.
Add turkey and brown 2 minutes, turn and brown 2 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Lower heat to medium and add onion, leek and apple to skillet. Sauté, covered 3 minutes, turn apples over, cover and sauté 2 minutes. Mix 1 tablespoon apple juice with cornstarch until smooth and set aside. Add remaining apple juice to the pan, scraping up any brown bits in the bottom of the skillet. Bring liquid to a simmer, cover, and cook 2 minutes. Remove tenderloin to a carving board, a meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Let rest while making the sauce. Add cornstarch mixture to the skillet and simmer until sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Stir in half and half. Slice turkey and spoon sauce with apples and leeks on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 377 calories, 56 calories from fat, 6.2 g total fat, 2.4 g saturated fat, 2.5 g monounsaturated fat, 117 mg cholesterol, 111 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 3.7 g dietary fiber, 20 g sugars, 44.3 g protein
Exchanges: 1-1/2 fruit, 1/2 carbohydrate, 1 vegetable, 5 lean meat
Sweet Potatoes
- 1/2 pound rinsed and drained, canned sweet potatoes (see note)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Look for canned sweet potatoes containing per cup: 212 calories, 1 fat, 50 g carbohydrate, 76 mg sodium.
Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes to warm through. Add olive oil, salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 174 calories, 66 calories from fat, 7.3 g total fat, 0.9 g saturated fat, 4.9 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 40.7 mg sodium, 26.8 carbohydrate, 3.2 g dietary fiber, 5.9 g sugars, 1.6 g protein
Exchanges: 2 starch, 1/2 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 300 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook ,or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
