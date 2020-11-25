Diabetes Quick Fix: Turkey Normandy with Sweet Potatoes

Add turkey and brown 2 minutes, turn and brown 2 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Lower heat to medium and add onion, leek and apple to skillet. Sauté, covered 3 minutes, turn apples over, cover and sauté 2 minutes. Mix 1 tablespoon apple juice with cornstarch until smooth and set aside. Add remaining apple juice to the pan, scraping up any brown bits in the bottom of the skillet. Bring liquid to a simmer, cover, and cook 2 minutes. Remove tenderloin to a carving board, a meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Let rest while making the sauce. Add cornstarch mixture to the skillet and simmer until sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Stir in half and half. Slice turkey and spoon sauce with apples and leeks on top.