Diabetes Quick Fix: Vegetable Lasagna

Note: Look for reduced-sodium, no-sugar-added pasta sauce, containing per cup: 131 calories, 3.8 g fat, 0.4 g saturated fat, 77 mg sodium

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix pasta sauce, water, garlic and olive oil together. Place defrosted spinach in a sieve or colander and press with a large spoon to squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Add spinach to a bowl with the ricotta cheese and mix well. Add the nutmeg and mix again. Add the mushrooms and salt and pepper to taste. Mix in the egg and egg white.

Spray the bottom and sides of the loaf pan with olive oil spray and spoon 1/4 of the pasta sauce into the pan. Place a layer of lasagna noodles over the sauce, breaking them to fit in one layer. Spoon half the spinach mixture over the noodles. Place another layer of noodles over the spinach. Spoon the remaining spinach mixture over that layer of noodles. Place a final layer of lasagna noodles over the spinach. Pour the remaining pasta sauce over the noodles. Arrange the basil leaves over the sauce and sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top. Cover the pan tightly with foil and place on a baking tray. Bake 40 minutes.