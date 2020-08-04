Poaching salmon in white wine produces a moist, flavorful result. Broccoli, carrots and potatoes poached with the salmon add to the flavor and the resulting sauce. Sautéed grape tomatoes complete the dish.
Use the same pan to cook the salmon, vegetable medley and tomatoes.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound wild-caught salmon fillets, 1 bottle dry white wine, 1 bottle ground allspice, 1 bottle dried thyme, 1 package broccoli florets, 1 pound red potatoes and 1 container grape tomatoes. Staples: Canola oil, carrots, salt and black peppercorns.
White Wine-Poached Salmon with Vegetable Medley
- 2-1/2 cups water, divided use
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 cup broccoli florets
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1 pound red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 3/4 pound wild-caught salmon fillets
- 3 teaspoons canola oil, divided use
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes
Add 2 cups water, white wine, allspice, thyme, broccoli, carrots and potatoes to a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, cover and cook 5 minutes. Add remaining 1/2 cup water and salmon. Cover and simmer gently, 5 minutes. Do not boil.
Remove vegetables and salmon with a slotted spoon to two dinner plates.
Bring liquid in saucepan to a boil and reduce by half, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in 1 teaspoon canola oil and add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon sauce over salmon and vegetables.
Add 2 remaining teaspoons canola oil to the same saucepan along with grape tomatoes. Sauté 2 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Arrange around salmon and vegetables.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 560 calories, 160 calories from fat, 18 g fat, 2.3 g saturated fat, 7.9 g monounsaturated fat, 95 mg cholesterol, 41 g protein, 49 g carbohydrates, 7 g dietary fiber, 8 g sugars, 460 mg sodium, 2425 mg potassium, 555 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 2 starch, 3 vegetable, 5 lean protein, 1 fat, 1/2 alcohol
Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
