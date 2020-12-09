Dinner at Home: Date cake tastes like holidays, will make you forget fruitcake jokes

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Have a deep 10-inch glass or ceramic pie plate and a baking sheet ready.

Roll out the larger disk of dough between two sheets of floured wax paper into a thin circle about 14 inches in diameter. Carefully fold the dough in half, then place it in the pie dish, Unfold it and fit it over the bottom and up the sides of the pie dish. Trim the overhang to leave about 1/2 inch all around the pie dish. Refrigerate.

Roll the other piece of dough between 2 sheets of floured wax paper into an 11-inch circle and place it (still between the wax paper) on the baking sheet and refrigerate it.

For the filling, peel the apples, and quarter them through the stem end. Remove the core. Cut each quarter into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Put the slices into a large bowl, and add the lemon zest. Stir in sugar, cornstarch, tapioca, cinnamon and salt. Mix well. Gently stir in the mincemeat. Let stand, about 10 minutes.

Spoon the apple mixture and accumulated juices into the dough-lined pie dish. Pat the apples down to compact them a bit.