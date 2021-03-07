Dinner at Home: Grill-smoked fish answers all your needs — salads to spreads to omelets

My grandfather, a bricklayer by trade, fashioned his own smokehouse under the stairwell of a small Chicago bungalow. He filled it with fresh hams, homemade bacon and garlicky sausage to smoke for the family. The steps just outside that brick room proved the perfect gossip spot for my cousins and me. We always left his house smelling faintly of hardwood smoke and garlic.

Little wonder then, that given the choice, I gravitate toward smoked meats, cheese and fish. The aroma always transports me. When I cook, I enjoy adding smoke to everything I can — even if it’s just the addition of smoked paprika or smoked chiles. Now I’m using my grill to smoke fish — no masonry skills required.

Fish smoked on a hot grill retains its moistness beautifully. It’ll also be less smoky than foods cooked in a smoker with an offset firebox or the vertical bullet smokers that let you smoke at relatively low temperatures. Grill smoking doesn’t preserve the fish like cold smoking does; it’s meant to be enjoyed right away.