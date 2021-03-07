Dinner at Home: How to stock your kitchen for quick shrimp dinners

All the ingredients for the Moroccan spiced shrimp tomato sauce, canned tomatoes, bottled roasted peppers, chicken broth, can be procured in advance. Saffron, while expensive, elevates the tomato sauce into something truly special, and a little goes a long way. Use fresh spinach or baby kale when it’s on hand. Otherwise, frozen cut spinach, thawed and pressed to extract some of the water, works well here.

I like to keep a supply of cut and lightly dried herbs, sold in little plastic pots in the produce aisle, in the fridge. They taste fresher and brighter than dried herbs. Alternatively, when the garden is producing herbs, fresh chives and parsley can be sliced into small pieces and patted very dry before packing into small containers. They’ll keep several days in the fridge or weeks in the freezer; use frozen.

Other ingredients to stock for meal-planning ease include frozen vegetables. But I’m selective. I prefer to purchase frozen long-cooking or difficult-to-prep varieties, such as winter squash, pearl onions, and shelled peas and edamame, but not the quick-cooking, low-prep veggies, such as asparagus or broccoli florets. Those I always cook from fresh.

Always be prepared. A motto my mom follows, with many a dinner guest the lucky recipient.

