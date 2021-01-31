Dinner at Home: Spicy chile crisp — so good you’ll lick the spoon — warms up chicken dishes

Serious Eats has an excellent homemade version of spicy chile crisp. Though time-consuming to prepare, the recipe makes plenty, about 4 cups. Technically, it keeps refrigerated for several weeks, but the flavor proves so addictive that I have to hide it from the snack king I married, lest it be gone in a few days.

Mostly, I order imported spicy chile crisp online; you also can find it in many Asian markets. Imported from China, the original Lao Gan Ma brand has such excellent flavor and crunch that it’s grown into quite the foodie thing. Note that it contains the umami punch of monosodium glutamate, an ingredient some prefer to avoid.

Trader Joe’s sells an MSG-free version called Chile Onion Crunch; it works well here, but does not have near the complexity of flavor as the Lao Gan Ma or the homemade. Crunch Dynasty, of Virginia, sells pouches of a hot topping with a similar flavor, sans oil; it’s yummy on rice bowls and over steamed vegetables.