Eclairs take their place as savory fresh starts

Place dough in bowl of stand mixer and set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly.

With the mixer on low, gradually add 3 of the warmed eggs, one at a time, waiting until each egg is absorbed before adding the next one. Separate the fourth egg and add the egg white only. (Save the yolk for the scrambled eggs, or discard.)

Increase mixer speed to medium until eggs are thoroughly incorporated and dough is smooth and satiny, about 1 minute.

(To make by hand, use a wooden spoon to thoroughly beat each egg into the dough until the right consistency is reached. This will take a little elbow grease, but the end result is the same. )

Transfer the mixture to a pastry bag fitted with a large cone tip. (No bag? Use a heavy-duty plastic bag and snip a 3/4-inch tip from 1 corner.) On a baking sheet covered with parchment paper or coated with cooking spray, pipe 8 (5-inch) éclair shapes of dough, about 1 inch wide, at least 2 inches apart.

Using a plant spritzer, lightly spray each éclair once with water. This will keep them moist so they’ll swell as much as possible before firming up.