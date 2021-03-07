Edouardo Jordan gives up his recipe for the world’s greatest mac ‘n’ cheese, and now we can all die happy

Once you have the recipe, you can make this mac ‘n’ cheese whenever you want — Jordan serves it Thursdays only, and only at his very-difficult-to-get-into JuneBaby. And when you can have this macaroni and cheese whenever you want, you can die happy, friend.

Considering this food pretty much qualifies as a miracle, it’s quite easy and fast to make (aside from grating all the cheese — you might want to conscript a sous chef for that, and they will thank you once they get their family meal). It’s also fun: When you stir the almost-shocking amount of cheese into your super-creamy sauce base, a gooey texture evolves that’s almost like taffy, pulling in ribbons from the spoon, turning a gorgeous golden color from the paprika. When you taste the extremely cheesy sauce to assess whether it needs salt, you won’t really think it does, and you will want to just immediately eat all of it directly out of the pan. Don’t, for it gets even better. (And do add salt — give it maybe half a teaspoon. Trust me.)

After the sauce is mixed with the macaroni — when it comes to cooking the whole shebang — do as Jordan does, not as Jordan says. His recipe recommends putting it all in a medium casserole dish, topping it with (yes!) more cheese, then broiling it until the more-cheese is melted.