The Grand Island Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust St., will host a soup supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

The menu includes chili, chicken tortilla and hamburger vegetable soups and also pies.

Freewill donations will be accepted. Takeout will be available for those who bring their own container.

The event is open to the public.