Focusing on food safety after school

The kitchen is often the first place kids go when they get home from school. They are hungry and ready for a snack. This is a great opportunity to teach kids some basic kitchen and food safety tips.

Everyone is at risk for food poisoning — an illness that comes from eating contaminated food. However, some people, such as young children, are at greater risk for experiencing a more serious illness or even death should they get a foodborne illness. Here are a few tips to teach children about preparing snacks safely after school:

1. Place books, book bags and sporting equipment on the floor, not on eating counters or the kitchen table where germs could be transferred.

2. Clean out lunch boxes and throw away perishable sandwiches or other “refrigerator type” foods, such as yogurt tubes or cheese sticks, left over from lunch.

3. Wash your hands before you make or eat a snack. Not washing hands properly is a top cause of foodborne illness.

4. Wash fruits and vegetables with running tap water before you eat them.

5. Do not eat bread, cheese or soft fruits or vegetables that are bruised or have spots of mold.