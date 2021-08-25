Focusing on food safety after school

The kitchen is often the first place kids go when they get home from school. They are hungry and ready for a snack. This is a great opportunity to teach kids some basic kitchen and food safety tips.
Everyone is at risk for food poisoning — an illness that comes from eating contaminated food. However, some people, such as young children, are at greater risk for experiencing a more serious illness or even death should they get a foodborne illness. Here are a few tips to teach children about preparing snacks safely after school:
1. Place books, book bags and sporting equipment on the floor, not on eating counters or the kitchen table where germs could be transferred.
2. Clean out lunch boxes and throw away perishable sandwiches or other “refrigerator type” foods, such as yogurt tubes or cheese sticks, left over from lunch.
3. Wash your hands before you make or eat a snack. Not washing hands properly is a top cause of foodborne illness.
4. Wash fruits and vegetables with running tap water before you eat them.
5. Do not eat bread, cheese or soft fruits or vegetables that are bruised or have spots of mold.
6. Do not eat unbaked cookie dough or cake batter because it may contain raw eggs and raw flour that may contain harmful bacteria (unless the package states it is safe to eat uncooked).
7. Do not leave cold items, like milk, lunch meat or yogurt out on the counter at room temperature. Put these foods back in the refrigerator as soon as you’ve fixed your snack.
8. Don’t eat any perishable food left out of the refrigerator, such as pizza — even if it isn’t topped with meat. Food should not be left in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 40 to 140 degrees F for more than two hours.
Safe steps in food handling, cooking, and storage are essential to prevent foodborne illness. You can’t see, smell, or taste harmful bacteria that may cause illness. In every step of food preparation, follow these four guidelines to keep food safe:
• Clean. Wash hands and surfaces often.
• Separate. Separate raw meat, poultry and egg products from cooked foods to avoid cross-contamination.
• Cook. Raw meat, poultry and egg products need to be cooked thoroughly. Use a food thermometer to ensure foods have reached a high enough temperature to kill any harmful bacteria that might be present.
• Chill. Refrigerate promptly.
Here is a super easy snack that kids can make themselves. If serving to children younger than 5, be sure to spread peanut butter thinly to reduce choking.
Also, if you are preparing the MyPlate Snack platter included in my article a few weeks ago for younger children, please be sure to alter the size and shape of those foods to prevent choking as well.
Banana Crackers
- 2 graham cracker squares
- 2 teaspoons peanut butter (or your favorite nut butter)
- 1/2 of a banana, gently rubbed under cold running water
Wash hands with soap and water.
Spread peanut butter on graham cracker squares. Peel and slice banana. Arrange banana slices on top of peanut butter. Enjoy!
Nutrition information per serving: Calories 130, total fat 6g, saturated fat 1g, sodium 65mg, total carbohydrates 19g, fiber 2g, total sugars 9g, includes 2g added sugars, protein 3g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu