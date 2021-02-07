Food Finds: The next seasoning condiment on the horizon is gomasio

It’s impossible to say this without sounding stupid (or as though I’m practicing Klingon), but gomasio is going to be the next za’atar.

Seriously. During the past few years, America’s top chefs have been on a serious bender for far-flung seasoning blends. Which is why za’atar (which seemingly can be spelled a dozen or more ways) has become a darling of the restaurant scene. The Middle Eastern blend of sesame seeds, sumac and what-have-you is regularly sprinkled on all manner of dips, grilled meats and roasted vegetables.

Ditto for ras el hanout (also a victim of numerous spellings), a North African blend of all sorts of delicious things, including cumin, allspice, cinnamon and paprika, among many (many!) other choices.

And now gomasio is starting to show up on menus. And while it, too, can be spelled a variety of ways, its ingredient list is blissfully simple. And that makes it an easy choice for making at home. Gomasio is a Japanese dry seasoning blend made from lightly ground sesame seeds and salt. Some variations — in my mind, the better ones — also include toasted seaweed.