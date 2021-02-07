Foreign grocery stores, elderly church ladies and mom’s adaptation of Taiwanese beef noodle soup

My mom was and always has been plugged into the Chinese church, and it was there that she realized beef noodle soup far from her homeland could be more than what she was making. An elderly Taiwanese woman was making lunch for the congregation one day, and my mom begged her for her recipe. But she refused. Prized recipes weren’t shared willingly — many of the women in the church had one or more signature dishes that they prided themselves on and kept close to their chests.

Thankfully, my mother had a few, herself. One was zhongzi, an autumnal food typically eaten during the Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival) that is bursting with fat chunks of pork belly and sticky rice wrapped into a triangle of bamboo leaves. After some cajoling and bartering on the exact number of zhongzi for an equal trade, the elderly woman agreed to share her recipe.

But my Shanghainese mother had her own flavor proclivities, and Shanghainese food is known for being sweet. In her years living in Chicago, she had grown accustomed to some American flavors (shoutout to ketchup), which she incorporated into the recipe she’d gotten from the church lady.