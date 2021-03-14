Foul mudammas: A delicious obsession

I had to throw out the undercooked beans.

The canned beans, on the other hand, were fast and easy to deal with — though you still have to cook them for about 10 minutes to get them just the right texture. And I still had to peel the beans, but it was much easier (and kinder to my fingertips) than peeling the dried beans after they had soaked for hours.

And the taste? When mixed with garlic, olive oil, cumin, red onion, lemon juice and more, they were sublime. To be perfectly honest, the canned beans tasted better than the dried ones.

But wait, as they used to say on cheesy commercials, there’s more!

Foul mudammas is traditionally eaten with pieces of pita used to scoop up the beans and convey them to your mouth. Pita is obviously available at the store.

Or you can make your own. And here is where the flavor-to-effort ratio kicks into high gear. Because store-bought pita is fine. It’s all right. But it doesn’t have half the flavor of homemade.

Pita seems like it would be tricky to make, but it isn’t. It is actually one of the easiest breads, even with that mystical pocket in the middle. The pocket is formed by steam created when the dough heats, but I don’t really understand how it works beyond that.