Freezer bags perfect for preserving cooked food

A simple quick-cooking technique is to make extra food at one meal and freeze for future meals. Or, to prepare food ahead and freeze for enjoying later.
One easy method of freezing foods is to freeze them in freezer bags. Following are some general freezing tips, followed by specific tips for freezing in freezer bags.
-- If you’re making extra food at one meal for future meals, separate and refrigerate the portion to be served later BEFORE you put the food on the table. This keeps food quality higher by preventing “planned-overs” from becoming “picked-overs.”
-- Keep an appliance thermometer in your refrigerator and in your freezer to assure they stay at 40 degrees F or lower in the refrigerator, and zero degrees or lower in the freezer.
-- Refrigerate perishable foods so the TOTAL time they’re at room temperature is less than two hours.
-- Freeze foods in portion sizes you’ll need for future meals.
Step 1. Cool foods “slightly” at room temperature before refrigeration. It is not necessary for a food to be completely cool before it is refrigerated. To help food cool slightly before refrigeration, place a shallow container of food on a cooling rack to allow air to circulate all around the pan for about 20 to 30 minutes. Limit depth of food to 2 inches.
Step 2. Complete cooling of foods in the refrigerator. Cool foods to refrigerator temperature before bagging them for your freezer. LOOSELY cover food upon refrigeration. This allows heat to escape and protects the food from accidental contamination from other foods during cooling.
Step 3. Pack foods into freezer bags. Use “freezer” bags, not “storage” bags for storing food in the freezer. Freezer bags are thicker than storage bags and will keep the food fresh longer. Speed freezing and hasten thawing by freezing foods in a thin, flattened shape in freezer bags. A rounded shape takes longer to thaw through to the middle. Flatter packages also will stack better in your freezer.
Step 4. Label and date foods. To avoid mystery meats and other foods of unknown age and possibly origin, label foods with the name of the item and date of freezing. Freeze food on a flat tray until frozen solid. It is helpful to place filled freezer bags on a flat surface in your freezer, such as a metal pan. Do not stack freezer bags until frozen so they will freeze faster.
Step 5. Thaw and cook frozen foods. DO NOT thaw perishable foods at room temperature. If perishable foods are left at room temperature too long, bacteria may grow and produce heat-resistant toxins that can cause food-borne illness. It’s best to plan for safe thawing in the refrigerator. Small items may thaw overnight in the refrigerator. If there is the possibility a thawing package might leak, you may want to thaw it on a plate or a pan.
Want to include some grains with your egg muffin? Cut your muffin in half and wrap in a whole-grain tortilla for a portable, grab-and-go breakfast.
Egg Muffins
- 6 eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 cup low fat milk
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup broccoli florets, gently rubbed under cold running water
Crack eggs into a mixing bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after handling raw eggs.
To the eggs add salt, pepper, and milk. Whisk together.Add broccoli and cheese. Stir to combine.
Grease muffin tin with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture into a greased muffin tin, two-thifds full.
Bake at 375 degrees F for 18-20 minutes until eggs are completely set or reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees F.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator. They also freeze well.
Makes 6 muffins.
Nutrition information per muffin: Calories 160, total fat 11g, saturated fat 5g, cholesterol 205mg, sodium 600mg, total carbohydrates 3g, fiber 0g, protein 11g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu