Freezer bags perfect for preserving cooked food

Step 2. Complete cooling of foods in the refrigerator. Cool foods to refrigerator temperature before bagging them for your freezer. LOOSELY cover food upon refrigeration. This allows heat to escape and protects the food from accidental contamination from other foods during cooling.

Step 3. Pack foods into freezer bags. Use “freezer” bags, not “storage” bags for storing food in the freezer. Freezer bags are thicker than storage bags and will keep the food fresh longer. Speed freezing and hasten thawing by freezing foods in a thin, flattened shape in freezer bags. A rounded shape takes longer to thaw through to the middle. Flatter packages also will stack better in your freezer.

Step 4. Label and date foods. To avoid mystery meats and other foods of unknown age and possibly origin, label foods with the name of the item and date of freezing. Freeze food on a flat tray until frozen solid. It is helpful to place filled freezer bags on a flat surface in your freezer, such as a metal pan. Do not stack freezer bags until frozen so they will freeze faster.