Gather round, we’re making empanadas

Some foods are made for a crowd. To consume them, yes, but also to make them.

Empanadas are one of those foods.

These filled pastries are popular in South America, joining a long list of such handheld pastries that are a part of many cultures: Think pasties, calzones, turnovers, Hot Pockets — you get the picture. Empanadas likely originated in Portugal, but are believed to have been influenced by India’s samosas, so they’ve circled the globe.

A flaky crust traditionally made with lard, but now more likely butter, shelters a filling often made with ground beef, olives, hard-boiled eggs and sometimes raisins. But empanadas are open to all sorts of options, from vegetarian combos to dessert fruits.

Whatever you fill them with, consider the joys of making them with friends or family members — because there’s some work to do.

There’s the dough to make, the filling to mix, then rolling, dolloping, crimping and glazing. Now, there’s nothing wrong with you spending a Zen-like afternoon alone methodically moving through the steps.

But when you gather a group, talents emerge. Someone in the bunch has a knack for rolling dough into perfect circles. Another’s taste buds are essential to a perfectly seasoned filling.