Gretchen’s Table: Add some glam to 3 traditional Christmas cookie doughs

For starters, he said, it’s essential to chill your cookie dough to prevent it from spreading out too quickly once you put it in the oven. This is especially important if you’re going to be rolling it out for cut-outs, and you need the dough to hold its texture. A half-hour in the fridge should do the trick, but overnight is even better if you have the time.

It’s also a good idea to line your cookie sheets with parchment paper or a silicone mat so there’s a bit of insulation between the cookies and the heat of the pan. It eliminates the need for greasing, and the cookies will bake more evenly. They’ll also be easier to lift off the pan without breaking or cracking.

Space the cookies far enough from each other so that they won’t melt into one another as they bake — 2 inches usually works — and portion them uniformly so they cook at the same rate and size. (A small ice cream scooper works wonders.) If you need to flatten the dough on the cookie sheet, use an offset spatula.

Overbaking has ruined more than its fair share of Christmas cookies. So watch carefully and take the cookies out of the oven right when the edges start to brown, said Mr. Wilson. “And be sure to rotate the pan halfway thru baking so they cook evenly” if you don’t have a convection oven. “All ovens have hot spots,” he said.