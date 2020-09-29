Gretchen’s Table: Barbecued pork pierogies

When pork is done and you’re ready to fill pierogies, roll the rested dough onto a floured surface to ѯ8-inch thickness. Use a 4-inch round cookie cutter to cut the dough into rounds. (I used a pint glass dipped in flour so it wouldn’t stick.)

Brush the edges of the dough with water and place a heaping teaspoon of pork filling in the middle of each round. Fold up the edges and press together using your fingers or a fork. (At this point, the pierogies can be frozen for up to 4 weeks, refrigerated overnight or cooked in a large stockpot of boiling salted water.)

Bring a pot of salted water to boil. Cook pierogies, 10 at a time, until they float. Remove from the water with a slotted spoon and fry in a little olive oil or butter until brown and crispy on both sides. Serve warm with additional barbecue sauce, coleslaw and pickles.

Makes at least 2 dozen pierogies.

Recipe adapted from: kingarthurbaking.com

Gretchen’s Table is a Tribune News Service column from Gretchen McKay, a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The mother of five has won numerous national awards for her food writing and features. Email her at gmckay@post-gazette.com and check out her “Cooking With Gretchen” videos on YouTube.

