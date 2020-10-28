Gretchen’s Table: Chase the chill with Curried Beef Stew

I don’t know about you, but I’m loving this cooler fall weather.

There’s something just so cozy about having to pull on a sweater on my morning walks, and even though I’m not a fan of leaf-raking, it’s great not having to sweat my way through yardwork.

Fall also means more dishes are cooked inside my oven instead of on top of it. Beef stew is a favorite dinner dish because it’s hearty, makes good use of crisper vegetables and can be prepared in just one pot. This version gets a flavorful Asian kick from the curry powder and fresh ginger and gets its umami from a few splashes of fish and soy sauces. And no, the fish sauce won’t make the stew taste fishy.

I made the stew with potatoes, carrots and roasted tomatoes, but it also can be dressed up with a medley of mushrooms, sweet potatoes, parsnips, turnips or green beans.

My mother always made her stew with the biscuits cooked right on top of the meat, almost like dumplings. But I prefer to bake them separately so they don’t have soggy bottoms. You also could serve it with buttery Ritz crackers, spoon it on top of rice or ladle it over mashed potatoes.

The stew is even more tasty the next day for lunch.