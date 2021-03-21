Gretchen’s Table: Cheesy sausage and rice stuffed peppers

One of my family’s chilly weather favorites is stuffed peppers. My husband likes the dish because it’s warm and filling. I like it because I don’t have to be boxed in by any one recipe.

Peppers taste just as good filled with a savory mix of ground beef and cheese as they do with spicy or sweet sausage, tuna, grains or just vegetables. It’s the ultimate clear-your-fridge-or-pantry dish.

In this recipe, I pair sweet Italian sausage with brown rice, grated Parmesan, tomatoes and Italian spices for the filling, and cook them in a roasted tomato sauce. The peppers can either be cut in half horizontally and filled or lopped off the top vertically and be stuffed.

Some cooks (me included) like to parboil the peppers before stuffing them to cut down on the cooking time while others choose to prebake the peppers for around 20 minutes. It’s perfectly fine to simply pop the peppers into a hot oven; they’ll just take a little longer to bake.

I simmered my peppers in hot water for about 5 minutes to soften the shells slightly.

Leftover filling can be stirred into tomato soup, and you’ll have a whole new dish.

Cheesy Sausage and Rice Stuffed Peppers