Gretchen’s Table: Chutneys blend sweet with sour for incredible fall flavors

How do we know it’s fall?

It’s getting dark way too early in the evening, for one thing. And the sidewalk is starting to feel way too chilly beneath my bare toes when I walk outside to pick up my morning newspaper, for another.

But mostly, it’s about the changing guard of flavors, which in autumn make a slow slide from the bright, sunny savor of berries, melons and stone fruits to the tangy crunch of apples, the spicy warmth of ginger and cinnamon, and the meaty sweetness of fresh pumpkins and fat, purple plums.

Fall chutneys are a perfect way to capture those distinctive tastes and aromas.

With local strawberries and peaches in our rearview mirror, it’s time to switch gears and think “savory” instead of “sweet.” Or maybe tart-sweet is a better descriptor because American-style chutneys are cooked to a jam-like consistency with more than a little sugar. They also include vinegar, which works both to preserve the fruits and vegetables and give them a bit of tang. Onion and garlic often make an appearance. There also can be unexpected aromatics, such as black pepper, red chili pepper, and mustard or fennel seeds.