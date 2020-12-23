Gretchen’s Table: Cloud Eggs a fluffy taste of heaven

Woe to the mother who doesn’t keep up on what’s trending on Facebook and Instagram.

Or maybe I should just ask you to take pity on me, the clueless cook who knew nothing about cloud eggs, the pillowy egg dish that’s all the rage on social media platforms.

Who knows, maybe it’s no longer a “thing.” But, my daughters still wanted to know why we hadn’t tried it. Hadn’t I seen all those snack-sized cooking videos on the web? Wasn’t my Instagram feed full of picture after whimsical picture of the fluffy breakfast dish?

“They look super simple,” Olivia told me. “And super pretty and different.”

The girl must be learning a thing or two at college.

Trying them, I realized cloud eggs are about as easy an entrée as you can imagine, and just plain gorgeous. Think mounds of billowy marshmallow fluff, only lighter, with an orb of glossy, dippy sunshine in the center.

It’s the type of dish you might coax a picky eater who professes not to like eggs with, or serve at brunch when you’ve got guests to impress.

With only about 160 calories per serving, they’re also a protein-rich, low-cal way to dish up a hot breakfast.