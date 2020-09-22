Gretchen’s Table: Fire up the grill for beef souvlaki

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boy, does time fly. Summer is gone, the kids are back in school, your garden will soon turn to seed and we’ll be headed to the backyard to rake leaves instead of to the beach to swim and sun.

Which is not to say that we’re even close to covering up our grills for the season. October still brings plenty of sunshine and warm evenings that call out for cooking out. We say, don’t limit yourself to burgers or chicken. Time to step it up a notch with steak.

We especially like top sirloin, because it’s relatively inexpensive and a good choice for cutting into cubes for skewering, with or without, vegetables for grilling.

Here, the steak is marinated in a garlicky mix of balsamic vinegar and olive oil and then grilled on skewers. The meat then goes into a warm pita, souvlaki-style, where it’s topped with a creamy tzatziki sauce, grilled peppers and a fresh vegetable salsa for a hand-held lunch or dinner.

If you’re not a beef eater, you can easily substitute chicken or pork for the steak, or simply add more substantial vegetables.

Grilled Beef Souvlaki

For tzatziki sauce: