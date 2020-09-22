Gretchen’s Table: Fire up the grill for beef souvlaki

Boy, does time fly. Summer is gone, the kids are back in school, your garden will soon turn to seed and we’ll be headed to the backyard to rake leaves instead of to the beach to swim and sun.
Which is not to say that we’re even close to covering up our grills for the season. October still brings plenty of sunshine and warm evenings that call out for cooking out. We say, don’t limit yourself to burgers or chicken. Time to step it up a notch with steak.
We especially like top sirloin, because it’s relatively inexpensive and a good choice for cutting into cubes for skewering, with or without, vegetables for grilling.
Here, the steak is marinated in a garlicky mix of balsamic vinegar and olive oil and then grilled on skewers. The meat then goes into a warm pita, souvlaki-style, where it’s topped with a creamy tzatziki sauce, grilled peppers and a fresh vegetable salsa for a hand-held lunch or dinner.
If you’re not a beef eater, you can easily substitute chicken or pork for the steak, or simply add more substantial vegetables.
Grilled Beef Souvlaki
For tzatziki sauce:
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 seedless cucumber, diced
- 1 small clove garlic, diced
- Olive oil
- Fresh dill, chopped
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
For beef marinade:
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
For meat and vegetables:
- 2 pounds top sirloin steak
- 10 mini red, orange and yellow bell peppers
- 1 large Vidalia onion
- 1/2 cup Italian dressing
For toppings:
- 1 cucumber, diced
- 1 large tomato, diced
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 1/2 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 8 pita breads
- Crumbled feta, optional
Make tzatziki sauce: Place yogurt, cucumber and garlic in a large bowl, and mix to combine. Add a glug or two of olive oil, and fold in as much chopped dill as you like. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and refrigerate until ready to use.
Make marinade: Combine all of the ingredients in a large resealable bag.
Trim excess fat off steak, then cut into 1-inch cubes. Place cubes in bag with marinade, seal bag and toss to coat. Refrigerate for 2 hours up to overnight.
Trim and cube bell peppers and onion. Place vegetables in large resealable bag with Italian dressing. Seal bag, toss to coat and place bag in refrigerator.
When ready to cook, prepare grill for high, direct heat.
While grill is heating up, prepare toppings: Combine all ingredients in a bowl, except pita, and let them sit until ready to serve.
Drain marinated vegetables and discard marinade. Using a perforated grill pan, grill over the flames, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until vegetables soften and begin to change color. Transfer to foil pan, cover and let rest.
Drain marinated beef, and discard marinade. Thread beef onto metal or wooden skewers that have been soaked in water for at least 30 minutes before grilling. Grill kebabs for 8 to 10 minutes, depending on how hot your grill is, and how done you would like your meat, turning occasionally. Slide meat off skewers into a pan or bowl, cover and set aside.
Grill pita bread wraps until just starting to crisp, about 1 minute.
Serve meat, veggies, tzatziki sauce and toppings family-style, allowing everyone to make their own pitas. Here’s how: Spread a small amount of tzatziki on pita, then add cubes of meat, grilled veggies and fresh toppings. If you like, add crumbled feta.
Makes 4 servings.
Recipe adapted from: “Operation BBQ: 200+ Smokin’ Recipes from Competition Grand Champions” by Stan Hays with Tim O’Keefe (Page Street, April 2019, $30)
Gretchen’s Table is a Tribune News Service column from Gretchen McKay, a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The mother of five has won numerous national awards for her food writing and features. Email her at gmckay@post-gazette.com and check out her “Cooking With Gretchen” videos on YouTube.
