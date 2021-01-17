Gretchen’s Table: Kentucky Hot Brown with Manchego-Jalapeno Morney Sauce

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Make sauce: In medium saucepan, warm cream with nutmeg, pepper and salt over medium heat just until mixture bubbles around the edges. In another pan, melt butter over medium heat and add flour, whisking constantly to make a blond roux. Cook for 2 minutes to remove flour taste, then slowly add warm cream to roux, whisking constantly to prevent lumps. When mixture is slightly thickened, add diced jalapenos and cheese and whisk until cheese has melted and everything is blended. Adjust seasonings and keep warm.

Assemble sandwiches in 6 individual greased oval casserole dishes. In each casserole, place 2 slices of toast on bottom of dish. Top with sliced turkey and 3/4 cup sauce. Place 2 bacon slices on top, add 2 tomato slices and top with grated Manchego. Place dish in oven and cook until sauce is bubbly and cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.

Makes 6 servings.

Recipe from: “Southern Heat: New Southern Cooking Latin Style” by Anthony Lamas (Taunton Press, Nov. 2015, $35)

Gretchen’s Table is a Tribune News Service column from Gretchen McKay, a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The mother of five has won numerous national awards for her food writing and features. Email her at gmckay@post-gazette.com and check out her “Cooking With Gretchen” videos on YouTube.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.