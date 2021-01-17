 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gretchen’s Table: Kentucky Hot Brown with Manchego-Jalapeno Morney Sauce
0 comments
CULINARY WORLD TOUR: USA/KENTUCKY

Gretchen’s Table: Kentucky Hot Brown with Manchego-Jalapeno Morney Sauce

{{featured_button_text}}
Kentucky_Hot_Brown

Kentucky Hot Brown with Manchego-Jalapeno Mornay Sauce comes from the book "Southern Heat: New Southern Cooking Latin Style" by Anthony Lamas. (Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS)

 Gretchen McKay

This open-face hot sandwich from “Southern Heat: New Southern Cooking Latin Style” should snap you back to life after the holidays.

A spicy variation of traditional Kentucky Hot Brown sandwich (created in Louisville in 1926), it gets extra kick from jalapeño peppers.

Don’t feel guilty about piling on the Mornay sauce, Chef Anthony Lamas writes in the recipe headnotes, “because that’s one of the best parts. I’m your chef, not your cardiologist.”

Kentucky Hot Brown with Manchego-Jalapeno Morney Sauce

For sauce:

  • 4 cups heavy cream
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 jalapenos, seeds and membranes removed, 1 diced and the other sliced for garnish
  • 2 cups grated Manchego cheese

For hot browns:

  • 12 slices French bread or Texas toast, toasted and crusts removed
  • 1-1/2 pounds roasted and sliced turkey breast
  • 12 strips bacon, cooked
  • 12 slices heirloom tomatoes, lightly salted
  • Grated manchego cheese, for topping

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Make sauce: In medium saucepan, warm cream with nutmeg, pepper and salt over medium heat just until mixture bubbles around the edges. In another pan, melt butter over medium heat and add flour, whisking constantly to make a blond roux. Cook for 2 minutes to remove flour taste, then slowly add warm cream to roux, whisking constantly to prevent lumps. When mixture is slightly thickened, add diced jalapenos and cheese and whisk until cheese has melted and everything is blended. Adjust seasonings and keep warm.

Assemble sandwiches in 6 individual greased oval casserole dishes. In each casserole, place 2 slices of toast on bottom of dish. Top with sliced turkey and 3/4 cup sauce. Place 2 bacon slices on top, add 2 tomato slices and top with grated Manchego. Place dish in oven and cook until sauce is bubbly and cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.

Makes 6 servings.

Recipe from: “Southern Heat: New Southern Cooking Latin Style” by Anthony Lamas (Taunton Press, Nov. 2015, $35)

Gretchen’s Table is a Tribune News Service column from Gretchen McKay, a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The mother of five has won numerous national awards for her food writing and features. Email her at gmckay@post-gazette.com and check out her “Cooking With Gretchen” videos on YouTube.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts