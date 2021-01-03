Gretchen’s Table: Leek Flamiche with Cheese Pastry

Gather pastry together and form into a flat disc. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate 20 minutes.

Roll pastry out to 1/4-inch thickness. Brush an 8- to 9-inch fluted tart tin with melted butter. Using rolling pin, lift pastry into tart tin then press it gently to the edge and flutes of tin. (Allow a little extra height up the side as it will shrink during baking.)

Chill pastry in tin for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line pastry with parchment paper and fill with baking beads, dried beans or rice. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove paper and weights and bake for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

Make filling: Melt butter in saucepan over low heat. Add leek, then cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Stir in wine and salt, cover and cook for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove lid and continue cooking for a few more minutes until liquid has evaporated. Set aside to cool.

In mixing bowl, combine creme fraiche or sour cream, eggs, egg yolks, nutmeg and cooled leek. Pour mixture into pastry case and smooth top with spatula. Bake for 40 minutes or until pastry top is golden and center is set.