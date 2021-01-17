Gretchen’s Table: Mixed grain bowl with lemon yogurt sauce

Did you overindulge over the holidays? Me, too. Which is why like so many others whose pants are just a little too tight, I have have vowed to eat a little more mindfully in this new year.

I’m in pretty good company. The just-released Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, published jointly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Health and Human Services every five years, recommends a daily diet full of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with lean meats and whole grains. It also limits foods and beverages that are higher in added sugars, saturated fat and sodium and advises drinking less alcohol.

The bottom line of the 164-page report is that every bite (and sip) should count if you want to stay healthy and ward off chronic diseases.

To that end, I’m starting 2021 with an easy-to-make dish that’s visually appealing and packed with nutrition. It’s a grain bowl made up of a hearty and nourishing blend of cooked whole grains, low-fat feta cheese, heart-healthy avocado and a zesty lemon yogurt sauce. It’s finished with a handful of antioxidant-rich broccoli microgreens.