Gretchen’s Table: Pork pot stickers with soy-garlic dipping sauce

“I hate dumplings,” said no one, ever.

Pierogies, ravioli, wontons — we all love plump and tender dough pockets stuffed with juicy, flavorful fillings.

Which is why when my freezer suddenly went on the fritz, and I had to very quickly decide what to do with all the half-frozen meat and bags of vegetables suddenly on my kitchen counter, pot stickers immediately came to mind.

A toothsome marriage of crispy (on the outside) and tender (on the inside), pot stickers can be filled with just about anything. They’re also easy to make, requiring just a frying pan and tight-fitting lid to first fry and then steam the dumplings, which also are known as gyoza in Japanese cuisine.

Best of all they’re fun to eat. Or should we say gobble because that’s how they usually go down in just one or two bites after a quick dunk in a soy sauce-based dipping sauce.

Homemade wrappers are incredibly easy to make with just flour and water, a rolling pin and nimble fingers; easier still is stuffing the filling into commercially prepared dumpling skins or wonton wrappers. This recipe features a succulent pork filling made with ground-up boneless pork chops, fresh ginger, garlic and mixed vegetables.