Gretchen’s Table: Pork roast with jalapeño jelly glaze

Jalapeño peppers add a welcome sizzle to any number of dishes.

Sliced and pickled, they enliven tacos and nachos. They also add a wonderful heat to soups, stews, stir-fries and sauces. They’re incredibly versatile, and luckily you can still find them in plenty at farmers markets.

I like to incorporate jalapeños into a jelly when I’m looking for a spicy-sweet flavor. The burn on the tongue is tempered a bit by the addition of sweet bell peppers, vinegar and sugar, but it is still wonderfully piquant. The jelly will keep for weeks in your refrigerator.

Here, the jelly is thinned with a little balsamic vinegar to create a zesty glaze for pork tenderloin. It also could be brushed on salmon, steaks or chicken wings, spooned on top of burgers or mixed with cream cheese for a cracker dip.

For a longer cupboard/shelf storage, process the cooked jelly in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes.

Jalapeño-Glazed Pork Roast

For jalapeño jelly: