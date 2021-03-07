Gretchen’s Table: Sesame-Crusted Salmon

Salmon is one of the most popular fish dishes in the U.S. and not just because it tastes good. It’s a lean and healthful source of protein and also provides the heart- and brain-healthy omega-3 fats your body needs. Also, it’s easy to cook.
This quick, fool-proof recipe pairs sesame-crusted fish with steamed and sauced bok choy, a Chinese leafy cabbage. For less kick, omit the chile peppers.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program, which helps consumers choose seafood that’s fished or farmed in ways that protect sea life, recommends buying wild-caught salmon.
Sesame-Crusted Salmon
- 4 tablespoons unhulled sesame seeds
- 4 skin-on salmon fillets (4 to 6 ounces each)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 medium garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger
- 1 pound baby bok choy, rinsed and quartered lengthwise
- 1/2 Holland or cayenne whole chile, seeded and thinly sliced
Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Place sesame seed on baking sheet. Season salmon with salt and pepper and press both sides into sesame seeds to coat evenly.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Place salmon skin side down and cook 3 to 5 minutes. Turn fish over and cook 3 to 5 minutes more. Remove from heat; transfer salmon to plates and keep warm in oven. Wipe skillet clean.
In small bowl, combine soy sauce, lime juice and honey. Set aside. Heat garlic and ginger in remaining oil in skillet. Add bok choy and chile, if using, and toss to coat. Add 1 tablespoon soy sauce mixture and cover pan with lid. Steam until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.
Pour remaining soy mixture into skillet. Increase heat and boil until slightly reduced, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve salmon and bok choy with sauce.
Makes 4 servings.
Recipe from: Organic Life magazine
Gretchen’s Table is a Tribune News Service column from Gretchen McKay, a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The mother of five has won numerous national awards for her food writing and features. Email her at gmckay@post-gazette.com and check out her “Cooking With Gretchen” videos on YouTube.