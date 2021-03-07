Gretchen’s Table: Sesame-Crusted Salmon

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Place sesame seed on baking sheet. Season salmon with salt and pepper and press both sides into sesame seeds to coat evenly.

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Place salmon skin side down and cook 3 to 5 minutes. Turn fish over and cook 3 to 5 minutes more. Remove from heat; transfer salmon to plates and keep warm in oven. Wipe skillet clean.

In small bowl, combine soy sauce, lime juice and honey. Set aside. Heat garlic and ginger in remaining oil in skillet. Add bok choy and chile, if using, and toss to coat. Add 1 tablespoon soy sauce mixture and cover pan with lid. Steam until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.

Pour remaining soy mixture into skillet. Increase heat and boil until slightly reduced, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve salmon and bok choy with sauce.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe from: Organic Life magazine

Gretchen’s Table is a Tribune News Service column from Gretchen McKay, a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The mother of five has won numerous national awards for her food writing and features. Email her at gmckay@post-gazette.com and check out her “Cooking With Gretchen” videos on YouTube.

