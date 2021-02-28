Gretchen’s Table: Shakshuka just the thing for a weekend brunch

To serve:

Handful of fresh herbs, chopped (cilantro, mint and/or parsley)

Dusting of za’atar

Fresh bread

For yogurt sauce, mix yogurt, honey and lemon juice in bowl; set aside.

Add drizzle of olive oil to a skillet and place over medium-low heat. Stir-fry onion until translucent, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Add peppers, cumin, turmeric, thyme, coriander and cayenne to skillet. Stir to coat onions and peppers with spices.

Add cherry tomatoes and garlic-salt mixture and cook over low heat for 15 minutes, stirring frequently. If sauce begins to dry out, add a little oil and water but add sparingly as the shakshuka should not be watery.

Use back of spoon to make two shallow indentations in the surface of shakshuka and crack an egg into each. Leave shakshuka to slowly cook the eggs for 10 minutes, keeping heat on low. The result should be a dry sauce with the eggs just set. Remove from heat.

Serve in bowls with yogurt sauce drizzled over and top with fresh herbs and za’atar. Use bread to scoop up the sauce.

Makes 2 servings.