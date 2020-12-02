Gretchen’s Table: Sheet pan meatballs and charred broccoli

Toss in bowl with 1 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon salt and a few pinches of red pepper flakes (or more to taste). Spread out onto the outer edges of a baking sheet, leaving space for the meatballs in the middle. Brush space with remaining oil.

Mix turkey, egg, scallions, mushrooms, garlic, ginger, panko, sesame oil, pepper, remaining 1-1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 cup water in a medium bowl. Using wet hands, form into 12 or 16 meatballs. Arrange on baking sheet; brush with some of the reserved glazing mixture.

Bake until meatballs are golden and cooked through, 18-20 minutes. Remove from oven; turn on broiler. Brush meatballs with remaining glazing mixture; broil until broccoli is charred and meatballs are browned in spots, about 5 minutes.

To serve, divide rice into bowls. Drizzle with sauce, spoon meatballs and broccoli on top and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from: Bonappetit.com

Gretchen’s Table is a Tribune News Service column from Gretchen McKay, a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The mother of five has won numerous national awards for her food writing and features. Email her at gmckay@post-gazette.com and check out her “Cooking With Gretchen” videos on YouTube.

