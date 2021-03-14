Gretchen’s Table: Spinach stuffed shells: Just enough green to qualify for St. Patrick’s Day

Have you been feeling a little cooped lately up with all the crummy weather? Me, too, and I’m guessing that’s why I’ve been obsessed with adding fresh, leafy greens to every meal for the past couple of weeks.

Greens speak of spring, and spring in turn means warmer weather. Also, don’t we all need to eat more vegetables?

If you’d rather work fresh greens into a cheesy entrée, this easy pasta dish should hit the spot. It features fresh spinach mixed with a trio of Italian cheeses that is then stuffed into oversized pasta shells, with a generous amount of marinara on top and bottom to make it saucy. It’s easy, nutritious and super filling.

I used a type of conchiglionio rigati (Italian for seashell) from the Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. in the Strip District. The luxe Pastificio Di Martino brand is a bit more expensive than the jumbo-sized shells found in traditional grocery stores, but worth it. I also took the shortcut of using jarred marinara sauce instead of making my own, because I wanted dinner on the table as fast and efficiently as possible.

This recipe makes enough filling for two small or one large pan of shells. For an easy make-ahead-meal, stick one in the freezer, wrapped tightly in plastic and again with foil, for later.