Gretchen’s Table: Stuffed pork tenderloin adds elegance to a weeknight meal

Heat 1 tablespoon in a large nonstick skillet or cast-iron pan over medium heat. Add shallots and garlic, and cook 5 minutes, stirring often. Add spinach and cook 1 minute longer, until spinach is wilted. Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper.

With a sharp knife, cut down the long end of the tenderloin, being careful not to cut through the meat, and open it like a book. Place tenderloin between 2 sheets of plastic wrap and using a rolling pin, pound meat until 1/2-inch thick. Season with salt and pepper.

In small bowl, mix together goat cheese, chives and lemon zest.

Spread goat cheese mixture and shallot mixture evenly over pork, and then roll up jellyroll style. Secure with toothpicks or tie with kitchen twine.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Reheat the same skillet over medium heat and add remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Once oil is hot, place tenderloin in the skillet (toothpick-side-down) and sear about 3 to 4 minutes per side (6 to 8 minutes total). Transfer the skillet with the tenderloin to the oven and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, or until an instant read thermometer reads 145 degrees in the thickest portion of the meat. Transfer to a cutting board, brush with the pan drippings and rest 10 minutes.