Gretchen’s Table: Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Are you tired yet of all that garden-fresh zucchini?

After you’ve marinated it in olive oil, lemon juice and vinegar; shredded it for a vegan crust for pizza; sliced it for salads; pan-fried it with butter; and grated it into breads and muffins, consider making boats with them.

Choose the fattest one of the bunch, slice it in half lengthwise, scoop out the flesh and stuff it with sausage, tomatoes and cheese. It’s easy, the kids will love it and it turns something that’s so often the butt of a joke into one people will appreciate.

I used spicy Sicilian sausage, but sweet or hot Italian sausage can be used, too. If you don’t have fresh tomatoes, it’s perfectly OK to used canned or even stir in a little marinara or jarred tomato sauce. You’ll know the dish is done when you can easily pierce the zucchini with a fork or knife, and the cheese on top turns golden brown.

Stuffed Zucchini Boats