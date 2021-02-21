Gretchen’s Table: Swedish meatballs in cream sauce

Of all the dishes made with ground beef, meatballs are probably my favorite. There’s something just so comforting about the golf ball-size globes of meat, which depending on how much time you have to spare, can be fried, baked, steamed or braised in sauce.

Being a family of pasta lovers, we eat plenty of Italian meatballs in red sauce. Come winter (or after any visit to IKEA), we add Swedish meatballs to the menu. Typically paired with buttered egg noodles instead of spaghetti, or skewered on toothpicks as an appetizer, they’re flavored with nutmeg, ginger and allspice instead of parsley, garlic and grated Parmesan cheese.

Finally, they are served with a creamy, roux-based sauce made with beef broth, heavy cream and sour cream. Now all together say, “Yum!”

While many recipes call for frying the meatballs before adding them to the sauce, I prefer roasting them so I don’t stress over the balls falling apart in the pan when they are browned. Cooking the meatballs in the oven also eliminates the need for additional oil or butter in a recipe that already counts a fair amount of fat.