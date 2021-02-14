Gretchen’s Table: Teriyaki pork dish is fast, simple and gluten-free

For sauce:

1/2 cup gluten-free soy sauce (such as La Choy)

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1-inch knob fresh ginger, peeled and finely minced

Pinch red pepper flakes

1-2 tablespoons water, or more to taste

A few drops of toasted sesame oil

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Brown ground pork and garlic in large nonstick skillet over medium heat, stirring often, until meat is no longer pink. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then remove from pan to bowl and wipe pan clean with a paper towel.

Heat oil in pan, then add beans and stir-fry until tender and slightly charred, 4-5 minutes. Add meat back in pan and season with a pinch or two of chili flakes.

Make teriyaki sauce by stirring together soy sauce, honey, maple syrup, ginger, a pinch of red pepper flakes and 1 or 2 tablespoons of water. Taste and adjust seasoning to make it sweeter or spicier by adding more water, pepper flakes, maple syrup or honey. Add a few drops of sesame oil, then whisk in cornstarch.