Gretchen’s Table: Thai salad with grapefruit and cashews

Place the grapefruit on a chopping board and cut a third off the end. Squeeze the juice of this third into a small bowl to get around 1/4 cup of juice. Add the lime juice and keep to one side.

Slice the peel off the other two-thirds of the grapefruit, cut the flesh into segments and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the cabbage, carrots, lettuce and all but a handful of the basil leaves and mix. Add the salt, mix again, and set aside while you make the dressing.

Pound the garlic, chiles and sugar into a paste using a pestle and mortar. Add the soy sauce and muddle, then add the grapefruit and lime juice and mix again. If your pestle and mortar is large enough, add the oil and mix. If not, decant the dressing to a bowl, then add the oil and whisk to combine.

Pour the dressing over the salad, mix well, then tip on to a platter or into a salad bowl. Top with the remaining basil leaves, chopped cashews and fried onions. Serve immediately.

Serves 2 for lunch or 4 as a starter.

Recipe from: “East” by Meera Sodha (Penguin; 2019)

Recipe from: "East" by Meera Sodha (Penguin; 2019)

