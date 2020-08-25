Gretchen's Table: Chorizo paella easy to make, requires only a single pan

Place a large (at least 12 inches) cast-iron skillet on stovetop over high heat.

Once hot, add olive oil, onion and garlic. Season lightly with salt and pepper and cook, stirring often, until onion is soft, 3 to 5 minutes.

Add chorizo and cook until just browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Crush tomatoes with your hand and add, with juice, to the pan, along with roasted red pepper. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add wine to deglaze the skillet. Then stir in rice, cooking until toasted, 3 to 5 minutes. Slowly pour in chicken broth and stir.

Add chicken, olives, paprika and saffron. Stir gently to combine, then cover tightly with skillet lid or foil. Cook for 15 minutes.

Arrange the shrimp on top. You may need to press the shrimp into the rice with a spoon so that they are almost covered with the rice. Continue cooking until seafood is cooked through and rice is fluffy, about 10 minutes.

Remove skillet from heat and drizzle with lemon juice. Garnish with parsley, and serve.

Makes 6 servings.

Recipe adapted from: Oprah Magazine; October 2019

Gretchen’s Table is a Tribune News Service column from Gretchen McKay, a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The mother of five has won numerous national awards for her food writing and features. Email her at gmckay@post-gazette.com and check out her “Cooking With Gretchen” videos on YouTube.

